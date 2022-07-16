Clear Saturday night, scattered storms by Sunday night

A stray downpour can't be ruled out this evening but nearly all of us will remain dry. Humidity continues to creep back into the Tennessee Valley as we move through the rest of the weekend.
Cloud cover will continue to clear as we head into the overnight hours and our low temperatures will fall to the low 70s for most, upper 60s for some of our eastern counties.
Wake up temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-70s and it will feel slightly more humid than it did today. Some morning fog cannot be ruled out, as cloud cover will stay with us through the afternoon hours.
Starting at late lunchtime on Sunday, the chance for rain and thunderstorms returns to the area. It is not going to be absolute washout but some of us could see some brief periods of heavy rain or hear some rumbles of thunder. High temperatures will reach into the low 90s.
The highest rain coverage looks to be late Sunday night through much of the day Monday. Most spots will pick up close to one inch of rain with Monday's system. Following a rainy start to the week, another long stretch of highs in the mid 90s begins Tuesday.
TONGIHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 10% Wind: S/SE 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Starting out mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms by late lunchtime and into the evening hours. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.