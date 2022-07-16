Clear Saturday night, isolated storms by Sunday night

Our overnight low temperatures will fall to the low 70s for most, upper 60s for some of our eastern counties.
Wake up temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 80s and it will feel slightly more humid than it did today. Some morning fog cannot be ruled out, as cloud cover will stay with us through the afternoon hours.
Starting just before bedtime on Sunday, the chance for rain and thunderstorms returns to the area. It is not going to be absolute washout but some of us could see some brief periods of heavy rain or hear some rumbles of thunder. High temperatures will reach into the mid-90s.
The highest rain coverage looks to be later in the evening on Monday. Most spots will pick up close to one inch of rain with Monday's system. Following a rainy start to the week, another long stretch of highs in the mid 90s begins Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 10% Wind: S/SE 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Starting out mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms by late evening hours. Highs in the mid-90s. Chance of rain: 10%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.