Clear Saturday morning, rain and storms coming for the rest of Halloween weekend

Saturday starts off partly sunny with a strong breeze out of the east. Temperatures will gradually warm to the low 70s for our high of the day. By this evening, areas in the Shoals will start to see rain and a possible thunderstorm or two. This rain is due to a cold front moving through the region and as the front continues to move, the rain and storms will continue to push north and east. The heaviest of the storms will take place around bedtime and into the wee hours of the morning on Sunday.
Scattered shower and storm changes stay with us all day on Sunday. Although no one will have an absolute washout, sporadic rain is expected for the entire day. If you have outdoor plans to celebrate Halloween or just enjoy the cooler temperatures, you may want to consider trying to move those indoors.
Rain follows us into first thing on Monday morning but will be out of our system by late breakfast time. Trick-or-Treating should be dry and clear with remaining cloud cover and a slight breeze.
Sun returns to the forecast Monday afternoon and stays with us through the work-week. The good news is, as a result of that cold front (the primary forcing mechanism for this weekend's rain) we'll have slightly cooler and more fall-like temperatures.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Evening showers. Heaviest rain overnight. Highs around 70. Rain chance: 30%. Wind: E at 10-15 MPH. Gusts to 25 MPH
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers throughout the day. Highs in the upper 60s. Rain chance: 70%. Wind: SE at 10-15 MPH.