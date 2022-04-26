Clear and cool waking up on Wednesday

With a clear sky and continued light north wind, tonight will be chilly with lows near 40 degrees! That's almost 15 degrees below average for this time of year. If you like it warmer, temperatures will be on the up and up starting Wednesday, finally reaching the 80s again in time for the weekend. The remainder of the workweek will be dry and mostly sunny with clouds beginning to increase a bit Friday.
Although Saturday doesn't look like a washout, isolated showers and storms are possible. There are better rain chances overnight into Sunday with increased moisture, so expect an end to the weekend on the rainier side. It looks possible that an approaching cold front will stall out near North Alabama, so rain chances will likely linger into the beginning of next week. At this point, widespread severe weather looks unlikely for us during the next seven days.