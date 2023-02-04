Clear and calm

Waking up on this Saturday morning to temperatures in the 20s! Overnight lows were the coldest they have been in North Alabama since late December! Conditions will remain chilly through the morning with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.
With an ample amount of sunshine, temperatures will warm into the 50s by this afternoon making for a nice day. Sunday looks even warmer with highs near 60.
Tonight will be cold again with lows dipping to the mid 30s.
The warming trend will continue next week with forecast highs mainly in the 60s. After a dry Monday and Tuesday, rain will likely return next Wednesday and Thursday.
TODAY: Increasing high clouds. Highs in the 50s. Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind: SE 5-15 MPH.