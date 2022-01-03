Cleanup underway after weight of snow brings down trees, branches in Huntsville

The snow made for beautiful pictures Monday, but it wreaked havoc on the Rocket City tree canopy.
Hundreds of tree branches were brought down under the weight of the snow, leaving a big mess for many residents and businesses to deal with Monday.
The Huntsville Botanical Garden was not immune to the damage. The fallen timber forced them to close for the entire day as crews began to clear paths and roadways.
Evergreen trees took the brunt of the damage, and depending on how many branches they lost, experts tell WAAY 31 they may not survive this winter event.
“It really depends on how damaged a tree was," said Tracy Wallace, horticulture director for Huntsville Botanical Garden. "Ones that only lost one or two branches, we will be able to get them back to health.”
The @hsvgarden is closed today due to the snow but we are here talking with an arborist about what this storm means for your trees!— Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) January 3, 2022
Wallace said if you haven’t done so yet and can do so safely, try gently knocking the snow off of branches.