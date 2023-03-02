Cleanup underway after EF-1 tornado hits New Market

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Marshall and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Saturday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 17.0 feet early
Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 19.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:30 PM CST Thursday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.4 feet on 03/18/2002.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 50
to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The High Wind Warning upgrades the previous
Wind Advisory.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Cleanup underway after EF-1 tornado hits New Market

  • Updated
  • 0
Storm damage in New Market

Cleanup efforts are underway after an EF-1 tornado briefly touched down in New Market late Wednesday night.

Tarps now cover the roofs of some homes, and debris was placed in several piles along Short Track Drive.

One home's roof collapsed into its garage. Next door, a red truck was overturned in the front yard, and the garage looked as though someone was pulling it from the outside.

The tornado's damage even extended below the ground. The landlord of one home told WAAY 31 that the strong winds pulled a bush so hard, it pulled the roots that were entangled around a water main pipe and caused the pipe to break — spilling 800 gallons an hour.

One woman was sleeping at home when a piece of plywood flew into her bedroom, scaring her and her husband awake. She said she's grateful to be alive.

"I think it was just God. He was here, and he was watching over me and my husband and our two little dogs," Haley Brown said.

Despite the heavy damage, no one was injured during the storm.

"That's the most important thing. All this stuff — I can fix a water pipe. You can reroof a house. You can even start over, but loss of life or injury would be truly tragic," said Steve Albanese. "We're grateful to God and his grace that allowed no tragedies to take place in that."

Now, the community is coming together to pick up the pieces and get everything back to normal.

"It helped me feel good about humanity to see how, during a tragedy or disaster like this, neighbors come out and meet one another and they support one another. It was comforting — encouraging — to know that during times of trouble, people can come together and rebuild," Albanese said. "It's upsetting, but it's good to see people supporting one another, caring for one another and trying to extend some comfort during their times of loss."

With more storms in the forecast, people in the area say they're going to hunker down and hope another tornado does not hit them.

No injuries were reported in the New Market area of Madison County.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com