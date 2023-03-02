Cleanup underway after EF-1 tornado hits New Market

Cleanup efforts are underway after an EF-1 tornado briefly touched down in New Market late Wednesday night.
Tarps now cover the roofs of some homes, and debris was placed in several piles along Short Track Drive.
One home's roof collapsed into its garage. Next door, a red truck was overturned in the front yard, and the garage looked as though someone was pulling it from the outside.
The tornado's damage even extended below the ground. The landlord of one home told WAAY 31 that the strong winds pulled a bush so hard, it pulled the roots that were entangled around a water main pipe and caused the pipe to break — spilling 800 gallons an hour.
One woman was sleeping at home when a piece of plywood flew into her bedroom, scaring her and her husband awake. She said she's grateful to be alive.
"I think it was just God. He was here, and he was watching over me and my husband and our two little dogs," Haley Brown said.
Despite the heavy damage, no one was injured during the storm.
"That's the most important thing. All this stuff — I can fix a water pipe. You can reroof a house. You can even start over, but loss of life or injury would be truly tragic," said Steve Albanese. "We're grateful to God and his grace that allowed no tragedies to take place in that."
Now, the community is coming together to pick up the pieces and get everything back to normal.
"It helped me feel good about humanity to see how, during a tragedy or disaster like this, neighbors come out and meet one another and they support one another. It was comforting — encouraging — to know that during times of trouble, people can come together and rebuild," Albanese said. "It's upsetting, but it's good to see people supporting one another, caring for one another and trying to extend some comfort during their times of loss."
With more storms in the forecast, people in the area say they're going to hunker down and hope another tornado does not hit them.