You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1000 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 PM CST Thursday was 15.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Cleanup begins in Winfield after storm hits downtown businesses

  • Updated
  • 0
Winfield damage
tvunb8

People in Marion County are cleaning up after storms rolled through downtown Winfield Wednesday night damaging several buildings.

Much of the damage involved roofs that were blown off buildings, windows shattered and vehicles damaged. An antique mall, pizza restaurant, EMS building and civic center were among just some of the buildings damaged during the storm.

Grant Webb, operations manager for Marion County EMS, said he was driving an ambulance through downtown when the storm hit, but he was able to get to a storm shelter.

"We were in the shelter just a few seconds, and it was already all over with," Webb said. "We spread out and checked, and we've got some houses that are just destroyed, but not one single person — as far as we know of — there were absolutely no injuries, so God certainly was good to us."

Webb said the EMS building was damaged, but no one was there when the storm hit.

"Our building has been shifted on its foundation, so we've got people coming in to assess it to see if it can even be occupied. We lost three ambulances and about three or four personal vehicles," said Webb.

Just a few blocks away, the wall of an antique mall gave way, and next door, four employees and two customers at The Pizza Bar were momentarily stuck inside the building.

The restaurant owners were in Florida visiting family when the city went under a tornado warning Wednesday, just after 6:30 p.m.

"I got a phone call from our manager after we went under the warning, and she was like, 'We've been hit and the roof's gone,' and she said they couldn't get out of the building," said owner Catie Merchant. "They really weren't trapped but debris trapped. Debris was around every exit out."

The people inside the restaurant had to call police to help remove debris from an exit so they could get out of the building.

Marion County EMA Director Eric Terrell said the National Weather Service in Birmingham was not able to survey the damage Thursday due to active weather in the area. It could be as late as Saturday before they are able to determine what caused the damage.

Video courtesy of Charles Peek/The Weather Channel

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com