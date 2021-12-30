Cleanup begins in Winfield after storm hits downtown businesses

People in Marion County are cleaning up after storms rolled through downtown Winfield Wednesday night damaging several buildings.
Much of the damage involved roofs that were blown off buildings, windows shattered and vehicles damaged. An antique mall, pizza restaurant, EMS building and civic center were among just some of the buildings damaged during the storm.
Grant Webb, operations manager for Marion County EMS, said he was driving an ambulance through downtown when the storm hit, but he was able to get to a storm shelter.
"We were in the shelter just a few seconds, and it was already all over with," Webb said. "We spread out and checked, and we've got some houses that are just destroyed, but not one single person — as far as we know of — there were absolutely no injuries, so God certainly was good to us."
Webb said the EMS building was damaged, but no one was there when the storm hit.
"Our building has been shifted on its foundation, so we've got people coming in to assess it to see if it can even be occupied. We lost three ambulances and about three or four personal vehicles," said Webb.
Just a few blocks away, the wall of an antique mall gave way, and next door, four employees and two customers at The Pizza Bar were momentarily stuck inside the building.
The restaurant owners were in Florida visiting family when the city went under a tornado warning Wednesday, just after 6:30 p.m.
"I got a phone call from our manager after we went under the warning, and she was like, 'We've been hit and the roof's gone,' and she said they couldn't get out of the building," said owner Catie Merchant. "They really weren't trapped but debris trapped. Debris was around every exit out."
The people inside the restaurant had to call police to help remove debris from an exit so they could get out of the building.
Marion County EMA Director Eric Terrell said the National Weather Service in Birmingham was not able to survey the damage Thursday due to active weather in the area. It could be as late as Saturday before they are able to determine what caused the damage.