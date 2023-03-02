Clean up underway after EF-1 tornado hits New Market

Clean up efforts are underway after an EF-1 tornado briefly touched down in New Market.
Tarps now cover the roofs of some homes, and several piles of debris are alongside Short Track Drive.
One home's roof collapsed into the garage. Next door, a red truck was overturned in the front yard and the garage looked as though someone was pulling it from the outside.
The tornado's damage even extended below the ground!
The landlord of one home says the strong winds pulled a bush so hard, the roots that were entangled around a water main pipe caused it to break—spilling 800 gallons an hour.
One woman was sleeping at home when a piece of plywood flew into her bedroom scaring her and her husband awake. She says she's grateful to be alive.
"I think it was just God. He was here, and He was watching over me and my husband and our two little dogs," Haley Brown said.
Despite the heavy damages, no one was injured during the storm.
"That's the most important thing. All this stuff. I can fix a water pipe. You can reroof a house. You can even start over, but loss of life or injury would be truly tragic. We're grateful to God and His grace that allowed no tragedies to take place in that," Steve Albanese said.
Now, the community is coming together to pick up the pieces and get everything back to normal.
"It helped me feel good about humanity. To see how during a tragedy or disaster like this, neighbors come out and meet one another and they support one another. It was comforting, encouraging to know that during times of trouble, people can come together and rebuild," Albanese said. "It's upsetting, but it's good to see people supporting one another caring for one another and trying to extend some comfort during their times of loss."
With more storms in the forecast, people in the area say they're going to hunker down and hope another tornado does not hit them.