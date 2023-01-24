 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 mph or
greater expected. Gusts to around 50 mph possible in the
higher elevations.

* WHERE...All of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs and small trees could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Classified documents found at Mike Pence's home, lawyer says

  • Updated
  • 0
Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence

NEW YORK (AP) - Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana Home last week, according to his attorney.

They were “inadvertently boxed” and transported to Pence's home at the end of the last administration,” Pence’s lawyer, Greg Jacob, told the National Archives in a letter last week.

He said that “Pence was unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence” and that he “understands the high importance of protecting sensitive and classified information and stands ready and willing to cooperate fully with the National Archives and any appropriate inquiry.”

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you