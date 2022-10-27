Class 7A Volleyball Finals: McGill-Toolen defeats Bob Jones 3-1

BIRMINGHAM – McGill-Toolen Catholic High School Coach Kate Wood said her team realized it needed positive energy on the volleyball court. It was the secret to success.
“Positive energy is joy,” she said.
The Dirty Dozen (51-8) put their joy on display in Thursday’s AHSAA 2022 Class 7A State Volleyball Championship match at Bill Harris Arena, as Paris McQuirter and Anna Grace Sparks tallied 14 kills apiece in a 25-18, 25-13, 20-25, 25-18 victory over Bob Jones.
Even after dropping the third set to Bob Jones, McGill-Toolen players kept smiling and encouraging each other. That’s why Wood said the win gave her a feeling of “extreme proudness for these girls.”
McGill-Toolen captured its first state volleyball title since 2018.
“OK, we’ve got this,” said Sparks, the tournament MVP, when describing the Dirty Dozen’s mindset. “Trust all we do all summer and through the season.”
The victory gives the Dirty Dozen 22 state titles, second most in AHSAA history, and the most for a school competing in the state’s largest classification. Bob Jones (51-7) fell one win short of capturing its first volleyball state title since 2013.
“We had an amazing season,” first-year Bob Jones coach Jenny Jarrett said. “They’re hurting right now, but later they’ll know what they did.”
Added Bob Jones’ Riley Lovell, “This is the best team I’ve ever played on. I love this team with all my heart. We’ll be back next year.”
Juliet Galla anchored the McGill-Toolen defense with 25 digs and added five assists. Mamie Fromdahl added 20 assists and eight digs, Laura Boykin contributed 18 assists and 11 digs, and Sparks had 12 digs and a block. Chelsea Daffin had nine kills.
For Bob Jones, Kennedy Vaughn paced the offense with 13 kills, while Ezra Tyrrel and Rachel Mecklenburg had eight kills apiece. Lovell filled the stat sheet with 31 assists, 21 digs and four kills, and Kali Beigh had 12 digs.
Class 7A All-State Tourney Team
Anna Grace Sparks, McGill-Toolen (MVP); Paris McQuirter, McGill-Toolen; Laura Boykin, McGill-Toolen; Riley Lovell, Bob Jones; Kennedy Vaughn, Bob Jones; Meg Jarrett, Bob Jonge.