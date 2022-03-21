 Skip to main content
Civil lawsuit against Athens school administrators underway after criminal conviction

  • Updated
  • 0
Tom Sisk and Trey Holladay

Former Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk, left, and former Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay, right, are named as defendants in a class-action lawsuit connected to their roles in an enrollment scheme.

 WAAY 31

A guilty verdict in a federal education fraud scheme means a civil lawsuit against former Athens and Limestone County School administrators is underway.

A federal jury in Montgomery convicted Athens City Schools administrator Rick Carter of conspiracy and identity fraud on Friday. Carter was the only one of six co-defendants who did not take a plea deal.

Now, attorneys are working to move the civil case forward.

"Currently, we feel like the conspiracy goes deeper than what was charged in the criminal complaint," said Will League, a Huntsville attorney representing some of the victims.

Carter, along with former superintendents Tom Sisk and Trey Holladay, has already been found guilty of illegally obtaining private school students' information and saying they were enrolled in an online academy through Limestone County or Athens City school systems in order to receive additional funds from the government.

League said the actions from the school officials are a huge detriment to all the victims involved, which he believes could include thousands of families.

"In the digital age, it's more important than ever to keep your private information private. There are issues with identity theft," he said.

"These students have had their information in the hands of criminals, and we're going to find out how it was used, how it was disseminated, and then determine the damages from that point forward," League said.

League said the civil suit will take time, given all the evidence and documents to sort through. But it's a fight that's just getting started.

"We are at mercy of the trial court. We have a lot of depositions to take, and that's assuming there's not an appeal in the most recent criminal conviction," he said.

League said they are currently taking in some of the pretrial evidence and requesting documents.

He said, through this process, they'll be able to get a clearer picture of just how deep this conspiracy went, how many victims were involved and how many more people were a part of this scheme.

