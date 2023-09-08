Citywide Boot Camps return to Huntsville in a fun way

With the heat winding down in north Alabama, Citywide Boot Camps return tomorrow to kick off the fall season.
Last year, Burn Boot Camp started doing pop up fitness camps with the Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department offering free work outs to the community in various locations.
But this year, to start off the City Wide Boot Camps they are joined by Fleet Feet to put on the Fleet Feet Fall Fitness Festival making fitness for the community more accessible and fun.
“As a gym owner, it's important to me that the city is providing this opportunity for us to show what we do to the general public,” says the Madison and Huntsville Burn Boot Camp owner Jamie Lambert.
Starting at 8am tomorrow there will be a full day of family friendly fitness at Hayes Farm in Huntsville.
Tomorrow will start with a community fun run and a kids run, followed by a bike ride.
Then starting at 9:15am there will be pop up fitness classes run by different local gyms.
Lambert hopes that this event helps show the community what type of fitness opportunities are available in Huntsville.
“Everybody has a fitness journey, so we want everyone to understand what's available, and how they can fit that into their lives,” says Lambert.
But tomorrow doesn’t stop at fitness activities, there will also be yard games, food trucks, booths for vendors and local businesses, giveaways, and more.
Lambert says the community should come out because there's a little bit of something for everyone.
“I think that the goal is really just getting the information out there,” Lambert continued, “showing people what's available so that they can figure out what works best for them.”
2023 Citywide Boot Camp schedule:
Saturday, Sept. 9, 9:15-9:50 a.m., Hays Farm
Saturday, Oct. 7, 9-10 a.m., Big Spring Park East
Saturday, Nov. 4, 9-10 a.m., Butler Green Park
Saturday, Dec. 2, 9-10 a.m., Butler Green Park