City officials approve funding to help bring historic Judge Horton home to Decatur

The historic home of Judge James E. Horton is officially moving from Greenbrier to Decatur.
It's a story WAAY 31 has been following and an idea that has been in the works for years.
PREVIOUS: 'We want to make it happen': Decision to move historic Judge Horton home to Decatur expected soon
On Monday Decatur City Council approved providing funds to help with the move, making it official.
Judge Horton was the presiding judge over the Scottsboro Boys trials that took place in Decatur.
The Scottsboro boys are a group of nine Black boys who were falsely accused of raping two white women in the 1930s.
You can read more about the Scottsboro boys here.
It will cost about $1.2 million dollars to move the historic home, but some say you can't put a price tag on such an importance piece of history.
"It is absolutely fantastic," CEOTA Founder Frances Tate said. "I applaud the city for coming aboard and seeing the importance of this project and I applaud them for being on the right side of history."
Decatur city leaders approved funding up to $888,774 thousand dollars toward the $1.2 million dollar move.
The remaining money was already secured with CEOTA's help.
CEOTA or Celebrating Early Old Town with Art is the group behind the entire project.
"We have about 15 entities involved in moving that house from Greenbrier to Decatur," Tate said. "
Tate says the logistics are in place and a proposed route has been planned out."
It'll be a two-day overnight move, according to Tate.
Before that can happen, work must be done on the property where the home will sit at 212 Church Street in Decatur.
"The next step is to start getting the site prepared," Tate said. "A lot of things have to happen before he can bring it here and set it down."
Once in Decatur, Tate says the goal is to keep the home as original as possible.
Eventually, it will be used as a legal learning center.
Judge Horton's home is one phase of a three-phase project that will eventually include a museum nearby.
You can read more about the project here.
Decatur City Council President Jacob Ladner says the city is trying to reduce the cost even more if possible, but is happy to support the move.
Tates says she hopes to have the home in Decatur by May.