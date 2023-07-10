 Skip to main content
City of Sheffield works to improve appearance of older neighborhoods

  • Updated
Sheffield Mayor Steve Stanley

An effort to improve the appearance of Sheffield's older neighborhoods is a goal in the Shoals community.

Recently, more than 12 properties in older neighborhoods were designated as a nuisance in the city of Sheffield.

A location on Atlanta Street was recently demolished and cleaned up by the city.

Only after many attempts to contact out of town owners are these steps taken.

City leaders say the goal is to do it in a fair, legal way and at the same time draw more people who want to relocate to Sheffield where the cost of property is very affordable.

“We will manage that selectively based on each incidence and determine what the best approach to take to try and resolve the issue, but at least we will have a plan and some action we can take to stimulate and improve the appearance of the city,” said Sheffield Mayor Steve Stanley.

The cost so far to the city is about $28,000, mainly paid for by grants. There is currently no word on the timeframe of the remaining properties.

