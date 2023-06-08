City of Priceville opens new community event center

The city of Priceville hits a major milestone as it opens a state-of-the-art facility to the community.
Leaders hosted a ribbon cutting on Wednesday for the $7.2 million Priceville Event Center that includes a fitness room, multipurpose room, and basketball court to host future sporting events.
The mayor says this is something the community desperately needed as Priceville continues to grow.
“We're moving in the right direction, we're continuing to grow and I appreciate the support that the citizens have given us and that the councils have given me,” said Priceville Mayor Sam Heflin.
The mayor says hours of operation for the facility have not been decided yet.
If you did not make it to the ribbon cutting, leaders will hold an open house from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the center on Marco Drive.