City of Madison seeks help finding 'FURever' homes for 2 dogs

The city of Madison is seeking help finding “FURever” homes for two female dogs found together on Graphics Drive back in July.
The city says the dogs were found on July 20 and that no owner has come forward.
In the meantime, Madison Animal Control has been providing care while getting to know them.
The city provided the following descriptions of the two dogs:
The gray and white pit weighs 51 pounds and is currently called "Piper." Animal control officers believe she is partially if not totally deaf due to not responding to any verbal commands, but she does respond to hand signals. Piper is approximately 3 years old and is heartworm and parasite negative.
"Dolly" is a white-colored American bulldog weighing 59 pounds. She is about 3 to 4 years old and parasite negative. She is heartworm positive but is receiving treatment that will take care of it. Much like her French cousin, Dolly is very verbal and always has something to say!
They appear to have had at least one litter and are not yet spayed.
If you are interested in meeting one of the dogs, please contact Madison Animal Control at 256-772-5694 or email at AnimalControl@madisonal.gov.