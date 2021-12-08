City of Madison plans to annex largest portion of Limestone County since 2016

The City of Madison has plans to annex another chunk of Limestone County. This will be the largest portion of land they have taken from the county since 2016.
The new property will have room for housing developments, a new road and, most notably, a new elementary school.
"Since 2016, coming back into office, we haven't annexed anything large over 3 acres," said Mayor Paul Finley.
The City of Madison hasn't annexed a large amount of land from Limestone County in almost six years, as the mayor said it usually goes against their growth policy.
"Our growth policy says we will only do that if it makes sense for our city," Finley said. "This one does."
The 120 acres of land between Hardiman and Segers roads checks all of the boxes, according to Finley. The parcel provides an area for a new elementary school, which the city needs to keep up with the growing population.
"We took care of growth in the elementary side for several years," Finley said. "This school in Limestone County would be the last school that was needed to keep Madison in the strongest position it could be."
The development will also include about 200 new homes for the area. The community is growing into an unincorporated area that is already surrounded by the city. Finley said the key to this growth is planning out the addition as best they can.
"Yes, we're growing, but doing it in a smart, controlled way," he said.
The Limestone County Commission chairman, Collin Daly, said most of the time, the county benefits from this type of annexation. He said when a city annexes unincorporated land, they take the burden of repairing roads and providing public safety, while Limestone County still gets their portion of tax dollars.
There will be a public hearing about these new plans at the Madison City Council meeting Monday. The mayor encouraged anyone who is interested to come and ask questions about this new development before the council votes on the plans.