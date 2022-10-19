City of Madison looking into new funding agreement; possible annexation of Clift Farm Publix

City leaders in the City of Madison met Wednesday in a special session to discuss the city's finances.
The city is looking into a new funding agreement to replace the current one adopted in 2018.
The city's attorney and financial advisor laid out details of the new potential financial agreement in the work session.
The biggest component includes the potential annexation of the Clift Farm Publix on John Henry Way.
Louis Breland, founder of Breland Homes and Breland Companies, must file for annexation petitions by Wednesday to really get the process going.
Madison Mayor Paul Finley says bringing in the Publix will bring in needed tax revenue.
That will help subsidize the current Town Madison revenues, allowing the city to accept a bid for a flyover ramp project along I-565, creating a full interchange in the area.
It will help improve traffic in Town Madison.
The current lowest bid for that project is 36 million, 780 thousand dollars.
It will also drive economic growth in the City of Madison, according to councilman Greg Shaw.
On Oct. 24 the city is expected to hold its first reading on the funding agreement and annexation petitions.
WAAY 31 has asked for a copy of the funding agreement.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates to this story.