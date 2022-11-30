City of Madison discusses medical marijuana dispensaries in work session as deadline approaches

City leaders in Madison are moving closer to potentially approving medical marijuana.
The idea was discussed at Madison City Hall in a work session on Wednesday.
Nothing was voted on. Nothing has been approved.
The deadline is approaching.
The idea of potentially having medical marijuana dispensaries in city limits is raising some questions and concerns among city leaders and police.
City leaders held off Wednesday on even reading a draft ordinance created regarding medical marijuana dispensaries.
They say before a first reading or any decisions are made, they need to know a few things.
That includes potential revenue numbers, information from other police departments regarding issues that have come from dispensaries like an increase in crime, etc.
Also, what other businesses tend to pop up, if any, near already existing medical marijuana dispensaries.
Another concern is the lack of local control regarding operating dispensaries in Alabama.
"It always starts with medical marijuana and then we need a little bit more medical marijuana and now we need smokable medical marijuana and then next thing you know we'll legalize it for personal use," Madison Police Chief Johnny Gandy said. "It's just what I call the camel's nose under the tent. We just got through talking about the quality of life in Madison. If we start opening these clinics around here, what's going to happen to the quality of life? What kind of characters are going to show up?"
The next city council meeting is on December 12th.
The first reading should happen then with a vote at the following meeting on the 19th.
"It's available all around us, so let them go," Council Member Karen Denzine said. "They don't have to go that far. Our citizens will not suffer because we don't have one because it is within close proximity."
Councilman John Seifert agreed.
"If it's medical marijuana why not use the established dispensing venues we already have," Councilman John Seifert said. "Those places that are already mandated by regulations of how they have to administer and control things versus, for lack of a better term, a pop up weed store."
December 30th is the deadline for the city to submit an ordinance to the Alabama Cannabis Commission.