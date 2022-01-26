City of Madison could vote to change government system

A new government system could be coming to Madison. That is the recommendation from the citizen-run Governance Transition Committee.
They submitted a written report to the council with all of their research over the past five months. The committee recommends changing the entire structure of the government system that has been in place in Madison since 1988.
They say with all of the growth Madison is experiencing, the mayor's responsibilities should be split between a mayor and an appointed city manager.
"Unanimously, we feel like with the growth and the direction that the city of Madison is going, having a city manager provides a level of continuity," says committee member James Ross.
He says the current mayor-council form of government is unreliable as the population keeps growing.
"The committee, we did a lot of research, we did a lot of interviews, we talked to many different city and state leaders from across the state of Alabama," explains Ross.
He presented that research to the city council during Wednesday's work session. The committee unanimously recommends having a council-manager type of government where a city manager would oversee the growth of the city.
"It provides an individual to really run the day to day operations of the city, and leave the legislative responsibilities as well as the strategy and the vision casting to come from the mayor and the city council," says Ross.
By appointing a city manager with credentials on how to actually run a city, the role of 'mayor' would become more of a spokesperson.
"Running our city like a business and then letting our legislative leaders really take charge of the direction," explains Ross.
With this change, the mayor would then have a vote on city council. The city would have to redraw district lines to six districts instead of seven. That would maintain an odd number of voters to prevent ties.
Another recommendation from the committee deals with council elections.
"The other thing our committee looked at is do we want to move to staggered terms," says Ross.
Staggering city council elections so they take place every two years with half of the council elected at a time. In doing so, there would never be a full turnover of council members.
However, all of this is just the committee's recommendation.
"At the end of the day, we made a recommendation, and the citizens of Madison, it's ultimately going to be their vote whether this is a direction that they want to go," says Ross.
In order for the council to vote on transition, there first has to be a petition from citizens with at least 900 people saying they would like to see a council-manager form of government.
The governance transition committee will be publishing their full written report on the city's website on Thursday. The government transition process could take multiple years, as the city's only deadline for redistricting is the next council election in 2025.