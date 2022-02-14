City of Madison aims to save on energy costs with upgraded streetlights

The City of Madison is getting greener. The council approved a $4.7 million cost-saving agreement at Monday night's meeting.
All of that money will go toward making the city's streetlights more energy efficient. The old lights will be replaced with LED lightbulbs.
Although they are spending a good chunk of money at first, the city will be saving millions in the long run.
"It's cost savings for the city. It's also a more efficient way to do business," said Mayor Paul Finley.
Madison City Council unanimously passed the $4.7-million agreement with NORESCO Energy Services to start installing LED lights throughout the city.
"Those lights are guaranteed to last a minimum of 10 years. Most are lasting 15 to 20 years now," explained Barry Gillespie, a senior account executive at NORESCO.
These aren't run-of-the-mill, average streetlights, either. The lights will have sensors to control brightness, feel car vibrations and even collect GPS data.
"It's really the basis for a smart city or municipal Wi-Fi system," said Gillespie.
Huntsville Utilities will maintain the streetlights. In just 16 years, the City of Madison expects to save more than $6 million dollars.
"The point of this program is to provide self-funding infrastructure improvements with guaranteed savings overtime," said the city's attorney, Megan Zingarelli.
It is all part of an agreement that was approved one year ago. NORESCO is designing an energy services program so the city can take more energy conservation measures.
Streetlights are only one aspect. Soon, there will also be upgrades to City Hall, the fire stations and Dublin Park.
"It's a project we've been working on for quite a while. It's energy savings within the city," said Finley.
The next step is for Huntsville City Council to approve Huntsville Utilities to continue to maintain the streetlights. They are set to vote on that proposal at Huntsville's next council meeting on Feb. 24.
Finley said because Huntsville Utilities is maintaining the streetlights, Madison County will be the only area with updated lights. He hopes the city will be able to upgrade areas of the Limestone County portion of the city in the future.