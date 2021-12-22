City of Huntsville offers emergency assistance to renters affected by Covid-19 pandemic

More than 2.5 million Americans have gotten help through the federal government's rental assistance program, for which Congress approved billions in aid through two different bills.
For those living in Huntsville, help is still available through the rental assistance portal that reopened this month. The City of Huntsville launched Phase II of its Emergency Rental Assistance Program on Dec. 13 to assist local households suffering hardships related to Covid-19.
The funds can be used to help renters pay current, past-due and up to three months of future rent, utility and home energy costs, according to the City.
"We're thrilled to be able to open Round Two of of the ERAP just before Christmas," said Scott Erwin, the City's community development manager. "We know many citizens are still struggling to get back on their feet and encourage those who are behind on or unable to make payments to apply to the program."
To qualify, households must have an income at or below 50% of the area median income; have one or more members who also have qualified for unemployment benefits or can attest in writing to a household income reduction or expense increase due to Covid-19; and demonstrate risk of homelessness, housing instability or unsafe/unhealthy housing conditions.
Click here to apply.