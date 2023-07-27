City of Huntsville offers behind-the-scenes look at city's government with Civic Engagement Academy

The City of Huntsville is encouraging the public to take part in the city's Civic Engagement Academy as applications are open for the fall.
Representing all vocations and walks of life, past members of the City of Huntsville’s Civic Engagement Academy (CEA) urge citizens to follow in their footsteps.
With applications now open for the CEA’s Fall 2023 cohort, there’s never been a better time to try something new. Rion Golden, a CEA graduate and Senior Development Officer at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, said the program is “truly something special.”
“[The team does] a phenomenal job of giving everyone a ‘behind-the-scenes look’ at how our different City departments work together to achieve a common goal: making Huntsville an incredible place for all of us to live,” he said. “After going through this program, I could not feel more optimistic about the future here in the Rocket City. If you are interested in learning how our City works – and how you can be a part of it – I cannot think of a better place to be.”
The CEA introduces residents to City government through a series of classes that are interactive, dynamic, fun and creative. Participants can engage with City leaders and learn how to get involved with local government.
The free, eight-week program – hosted by the City’s Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (ODEI) – kicks off Sept. 26 and will continue every Tuesday night through Nov. 14.
“Since its inception, the CEA has been a remarkable success with more than 100 citizens going through the program and coming out more informed, better equipped and deeply inspired to make a difference in our community,” said ODEI Director Kenny Anderson. “We encourage anyone with a desire to learn and grow to apply.”
APPLY HERE for the Fall 2023 cohort.
Terri Hayes, a Constituent Service Program Officer for the City, participated in the program in early 2023 and says it was a great experience.
“We learned detailed information about our City government and how it works,” she said. “This information helped us understand the in-depth functions of each department. Each class was fun and informative, allowing us to interact with each other, the department heads and even the Mayor!”
To apply for the CEA, residents must be at least 19 years old, an aspiring or established community influencer and have a desire to increase community involvement. To learn more and submit your application, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/CEA.
For more details, contact the Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at 256-883-3993 or email Kenny.Anderson@HuntsvilleAL.gov.