City of Huntsville maintains actions of ex-officer convicted of murder are 'objectionably reasonable'

The city of Huntsville and a former Huntsville police officer convicted of murder are asking a federal judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit permanently. Both filed motions asking the federal judge to rule in their favor before the case heads to a jury.
The case centers on the murder of Jeffrey Parker. He was shot and killed by then-Officer William Darby during a suicide call in 2018. The lawsuit claims the city and Darby are both responsible for what happened.
The city of Huntsville defended Darby's actions on April 3, 2018, calling them "objectively reasonable."
Court documents filed by the city say Darby "faced a tense and uncertain situation with mere seconds to react."
The city argues an officer does not have to wait for a gun to be pointed at them in order to use deadly force to mitigate the threat. They even listed several cases in which the use of force was ruled as constitutional in similar scenarios.
Parker's family argues the city's use-of-force policy was the "driving factor" behind Darby's action.
However, the city disagrees, saying their policy is actually up to date with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
The city and Darby also claim they are eligible for immunity. However, the Parker family disagrees, pointing at Darby's murder conviction.
"Bottom line — if you get convicted of murder, you do not get qualified immunity," court documents filed by the family's attorney read.
That attorney goes on to say the city also does not qualify because they have yet to say that Darby acted outside of their policy and against training.
The federal judge has not ruled on the motions. If he does rule in favor of Darby or the city, there will be no jury trial and the case would be dismissed permanently.
Right now, Darby is in the process of appealing his murder conviction. He is set to appear in court for his appeal on Thursday, Nov. 10.