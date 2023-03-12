 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Unseasonably cooler air will begin to spread into the
Tennessee Valley tonight following the passage of a cold front.
Overnight temperatures will remain just above freezing, but will
be several degrees cooler compared to this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

City of Huntsville grants eight local agencies more than $300,000 to fight homelessness

City of Huntsville, Alabama - Government
City of Huntsville, Alabama - Government (Facebook)

The city of Huntsville has awarded a total of $364,000 to eight local agencies that are helping people dealing with or are at risk of becoming homeless. 

The eight agencies receiving funds are:

  • AshaKiran - $25,000
  • Crisis Services of North Alabama - $30,000
  • Disabled American Veterans, Chapter #26 - $52,000
  • First Stop - $75,000
  • Family Services Center - $35,000
  • New Futures - $35,000
  • WellStone Behavioral Health - $25,000

Huntsville continues to grow, with the U.S. Census Bureau predicting the population is at least 216,913 people. 

This number is a 15% jump from what the number was 10 years ago, when it was 186,047 people. 

As the city has expanded, so has the population of homeless people throughout the area. 

According to the North Alabama Coalition for the homeless, there were at least 549 people homeless in 2022.

First Stop, which provides meals and opportunities for people to take showers and do their laundry, said in the past five years alone, there has been an almost 30% increase in the homeless population.

This non-profit said they have used grants within the past year to help build their new facility off of Stokes Street. 

At the moment, they share a temporary facility off of Governors Drive Southwest that is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

