City of Huntsville grants eight local agencies more than $300,000 to fight homelessness

The city of Huntsville has awarded a total of $364,000 to eight local agencies that are helping people dealing with or are at risk of becoming homeless.
The eight agencies receiving funds are:
- AshaKiran - $25,000
- Crisis Services of North Alabama - $30,000
- Disabled American Veterans, Chapter #26 - $52,000
- First Stop - $75,000
- Family Services Center - $35,000
- New Futures - $35,000
- WellStone Behavioral Health - $25,000
Huntsville continues to grow, with the U.S. Census Bureau predicting the population is at least 216,913 people.
This number is a 15% jump from what the number was 10 years ago, when it was 186,047 people.
As the city has expanded, so has the population of homeless people throughout the area.
According to the North Alabama Coalition for the homeless, there were at least 549 people homeless in 2022.
First Stop, which provides meals and opportunities for people to take showers and do their laundry, said in the past five years alone, there has been an almost 30% increase in the homeless population.
This non-profit said they have used grants within the past year to help build their new facility off of Stokes Street.
At the moment, they share a temporary facility off of Governors Drive Southwest that is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.