City of Huntsville discussing changes to marijuana arrests

Huntsville City Council is talking about changing the way police handle marijuana arrests. They held a work session on Wednesday night to discuss the benefits of issuing citations for marijuana possession, rather than taking someone to jail for a small misdemeanor.
"We are not decriminalizing marijuana, we are not changing any laws, we are not doing any of that. This is simply a measure so that we can get these cases before the judges without going through this time-consuming process of booking people," says Deputy Chief Dewayne McCarver.
From 2017 to 2021, the Huntsville Police Department made almost 3,000 full custodial arrests for possession of marijuana.
"If we had the ability to use a complaint and summons for some of these misdemeanor offenses, it would create a much more efficient operation for the police department," explains McCarver.
In an effort spearheaded by council member Devyn Keith, the city is looking at changing the arrest procedure so police could issue a summons and complaint, or citation, for marijuana misdemeanors.
"The only thing that this measure really is, is an alternative method of getting the person in front of us. So for the court, for me, there would be no practical difference," says Judge Lonzo Robinson, the presiding judge for the Huntsville municipal court.
It is something police already did during the state's "safer at home" COVID order.
"During COVID we were allowed to expand how long we used these citations and complaints to include crimes all the way up to possession of marijuana," says McCarver.
Many people are happy the city is finally discussing this topic, and hope it's a step in the direction of decriminalizing marijuana altogether.
"I think that by turning it into a simple fine, and not a charge that people are going to carry around forever, we really have a good opportunity to get fewer people caught up in the criminal justice system," says Chad Chavez, a member of the Citizens Coalition for Justice Reform.
If the council decides they do want to change the marijuana policing policy in the city, they will have to get support from local and state legislators to do so. All of the officials who spoke at the 4/20 work session say they only see benefits to changing this policy.
The city made clear that if this policy does change, the legal status of marijuana remains the same and possessing even a small amount will still be a criminal offense in Alabama.