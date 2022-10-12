City of Huntsville discusses plans for medical marijuana dispensaries

Medical marijuana could be coming to the city of Huntsville. The city's zoning committee discussed logistics Wednesday morning for how medical cannabis dispensaries could impact the area.
The planning commission would like to see medical marijuana dispensaries located in medical districts. The commission is proposing certain zoning ordinances to make sure that, if the state issues a dispensary license to a company in Huntsville, the dispensary will not be allowed to set up just anywhere in the city.
The planning commission is one step ahead of Huntsville City Council, as councilmembers still need to opt in to allow dispensaries within city limits. An ordinance will be introduced at Thursday's council meeting, followed by a vote at the end of the month.
The planning commission wanted to make sure the proper zoning ordinances were in place before the city approved dispensaries within city limits.
If passed, the city's zoning will be even more regulated than what's required by the state.
"If we were to strictly just adopt the ordinance as-is, there are no preemptive selection of where these places can go. They could find an area that could be in proximity to a residential district and be allowed by right. So the city of Huntsville wanted to evaluate that," said Thomas Nunez, manager of planning services for the city of Huntsville.
The planning commission will have a public hearing for the proposed medical marijuana zoning on Oct. 25, before it heads to the council for a final vote.
The city is moving forward with bringing medical marijuana to the area because of the benefits it could provide to citizens.
"The heart of the issue for us is the benefits that these products will bring for people with chronic illnesses and terminal illnesses. A lot of the benefits scientific studies have shown for these products will be senior citizens, people suffering from cancer and veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder. Huntsville has significant populations in all of those categories," said Henry Thornton, external relations officer for the city of Huntsville.
Even though the planning commission and city council are both getting the ball rolling, Huntsville is still a ways away before the city could actually have dispensaries in the area.
"These sites will not open until, at the very earliest, July of next year and likely not for a couple months after that, because it'll take some time for the cultivators to grow these," said Thornton.
All of the ordinances and regulations hang on the possibility of the state issuing a license to a company in Huntsville, which is not a given.
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission will only issue four licenses throughout the entire state for dispensaries. As of Oct. 11, 26 businesses in Madison County had requested an application for a business license.
Monday is the last day to request an application form.