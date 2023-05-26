City of Huntsville, city of Madison and Madison County release joint statement on U.S. Space Command

A joint statement from the city of Huntsville, city of Madison and Madison County regarding the U.S. Space Command has been released.
Please view the full statement below:
NEWS RELEASE
Joint Statement from the City of Huntsville, City of Madison, and Madison County, Alabama on U.S. Space Command Investigation
May 26, 2023
HUNTSVILLE, AL - Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison County Commission Chair Mac McCutcheon, and Madison Mayor Paul Finley issued the following joint statement regarding the House Committee on Armed Services announcement it is investigating questionable delays in affirming the site selection for U.S. SPACE COMMAND headquarters.
"As one of the nation’s leading military communities, we are gravely concerned about revelations regarding the post-site selection process for U.S. Space Command (SPACECOM) headquarters, as outlined in an investigation announced by the House Committee on Armed Services.
"Conversations between Alabama’s bipartisan congressional delegation and the Secretary of the U.S. Air Force further illuminate a shadowy attempt to undermine an objective process that identified Huntsville-Redstone as the best location for SPACECOM headquarters.
"Changing the rules in this critical decision-making process, seemingly day to day without any civilian oversight, shakes the foundational pillars of trust between the American public and the Department of Defense (DOD). A blatant attempt to skew independent findings and use highly questionable tactics to award SPACECOM headquarters to a 5th place nominee should be an affront to the DOD and U.S. Air Force. It is not in the best interest of our military, the safety and security of our warfighter, our country, and our allies. It breaks our trust in everything we know to be right and true.
"Huntsville-Redstone met the objective criteria related to the needs of our national defense following an exhaustive multi-year selection process. We were chosen because we could best provide for the mission’s vital, long-term strategic interests. To have this process dishonored, dismissed, and invalidated is highly alarming.
"The promise of SPACECOM has sadly been politicized and highjacked by unseen individuals who would seemingly and selfishly rather jeopardize national security than do the right thing. Now, the integrity of the DOD and future success of this mission is at stake. A swift, thorough, and transparent investigation will help to restore credibility in SPACECOM and our military partners. We commend the House Committee on Armed Services for beginning this effort.
"The City of Huntsville, City of Madison, and Madison County stand ready to step up and support our chosen role in providing the critical infrastructure and needs for SPACECOM headquarters."
Tommy Battle, Mayor of Huntsville, Alabama
Mac McCutcheon, Chair of the Madison County Commission, Alabama
Paul Finley, Mayor of Madison, Alabama