...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches with locally higher amounts near 5 inches in the higher
elevations of southern middle Tennessee. Winds gusting as high
as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Jackson, Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin TN
counties.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Snow and ice covered roadways will be possible.
Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy snow and gusty
winds may lead to tree and power line damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Issued at 919 PM CST

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* The onset of accumulating sleet and snow are expected to occur
between 10 PM and 11 PM.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 35-45 expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions of southern
middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

City of Huntsville announces closures, delays ahead of winter weather event

Due to the expectation of low temperatures and inclement weather, the City of Huntsville has announced multiple closures and delays to protect employees and citizens.

All recreation facilities will be closed Saturday. Meanwhile, Huntsville Animal Services will delay opening until 11 a.m. Saturday.

Huntsville Transit will also operate on a delay, with service for Access paratransit and Orbit fixed-route buses due to begin at 9 a.m.

Additional delays or closures are possible. WAAY 31 will update this list as they are announced.

