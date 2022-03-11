City of Huntsville announces closures, delays ahead of winter weather event

Due to the expectation of low temperatures and inclement weather, the City of Huntsville has announced multiple closures and delays to protect employees and citizens.
All recreation facilities will be closed Saturday. Meanwhile, Huntsville Animal Services will delay opening until 11 a.m. Saturday.
Huntsville Transit will also operate on a delay, with service for Access paratransit and Orbit fixed-route buses due to begin at 9 a.m.
Additional delays or closures are possible. WAAY 31 will update this list as they are announced.