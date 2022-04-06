City of Fort Payne being sued over $3 million Food City grocery store deal

Efforts to bring a new Food City grocery store to Fort Payne have turned into a legal battle.
More than a dozen individuals and businesses have filed a class action complaint against the city of Fort Payne.
The group behind it says the city failed to comply with requirements spelled out in the state's constitution and failed to properly adopt the memorandum of understanding resolution in a public meeting,
The lawsuit says that memorandum involves more than $3 million to bring in the Food City that will be built on Gault Avenue.
The people filing the lawsuit are asking for a trial by jury over their claims the city's incentives to bring in the grocery store will harm them and their existing businesses.
We reached out to Fort Payne's mayor for reaction to the lawsuit. We have not yet heard back.