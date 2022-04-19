City of Florence sued over first amendment violation

One activist group is suing the city of Florence for violating their freedom of speech and assembly.
"I'm hoping that Florence is a safe space for people to exercise their first amendment rights," says Camille Bennett, the founder of Project Say Something (PSS).
PSS is a local nonprofit aimed at fighting racial injustice. The group is suing the city of Florence for their response to more than 160 protests that took place in 2020, protesting the death of George Floyd and the confederate monument in front of the Lauderdale County courthouse.
"I think our leadership has struggled to accept change and to accept revolution," says Bennett.
In a 30 page lawsuit, PSS claims "The City of Florence (“the City”) and its Chief of Police, Ron Tyler (“Tyler”) (collectively, “Defendants”) violated Plaintiffs’ rights of freedom of speech and assembly." They note two ordinances that the city and police have inconsistently enforced.
"A noise ordinance that says whatever is unreasonable you can't do, and then a parade ordinance that requires a permit for parades," explains David Gespass, an attorney representing PSS from the Alabama chapter of the National Lawyers Guild.
The lawsuit argues that unamplified human voice cannot be regulated with a noise ordinance.
"Particularly for people engaging in first amendment activity, they want to be heard! And they have a right to be heard," says Gespass.
The lawsuit also states stationary protests shouldn't fall under parade guidelines.
"When the chief says, you know, you're gonna have to pay $360 a day for police protection for a permit, people should not have to pay for protection because they're exercising their rights," says Gespass.
The lawsuit argues both the parade permit and noise ordinance are unconstitutionally vague as written, allowing for the city to subjectively enforce guidelines where they see fit.
"We're asking that we have clear boundaries and that any and everyone who wants to protest, especially if you want to protest for racial justice, that you're able to do so peacefully," says Bennett.
WAAY31 reached out to Florence city officials and the police department late Tuesday afternoon, but have not heard back at this time.