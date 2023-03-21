City of Decatur hoping to expand Beautification Division to help keep the city clean

The City of Decatur is looking at new ways to hopefully address ongoing issues involving litter and illegal dumping with an expansion of the Beautification Division.
"We hear a lot about litter and things around the community," City Council President Jacob Ladner said.
City leaders tell WAAY 31 the Beautification Division was first approved last year.
The group is dedicated to helping keep the city as clean as possible.
The Beautification Division is now hoping to hire a beautification manager.
This move was approved in a city council meeting on Monday.
"It's a little bit disappointing that we have to fund for positions, because really to me as a citizen of this city, we should all take pride and not litter," Ladner said.
The beautification manager position will pay about $55,000 a year from the city budget.
That person will be tasked with doing litter inspections to ensure compliance with city codes and ordinances.
This includes being able to issue citations.
The Beautification Division is also now under new leadership with the Environmental Services Department taking it over.
"We not only want to enforce the code violations, we want to find out who's doing illegal dumps and cite them," Decatur Environmental Services Department Director Daniel Boutwell said. "We want to take the beautification and we really want to make the city beautiful."
There will also eventually be an education component to Beautification Division as well where the group will get more out into schools and in the community.