City of Decatur approves $500,000 to bring young professionals to the area

The City of Decatur wants to bring the best and the brightest young professionals to the area, and is spending half a million dollars to do it.
City council approved $500,000 towards the Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center (E-Center) for their "Best and Brightest" program. The program grants money to young professionals in the STEM industry to relocate to Decatur.
Although this is the third year city council has approved funds towards the program, $500,000 dollars is the largest amount so far. Last year the city granted $100,000, and the year before only $90,000.
With this half a million dollar investment, not all taxpayers are happy with how their money is being spent.
"Current residents of Decatur certainly want to grow our population... the question is, is this the best way to do it?" said Decatur resident Andrea Hoffmeier-Wilson.
$500,000 is a big price tag just to bring more young professionals to Decatur, but the executive director of the E-Center, John Joseph, said the investment will quickly pay for itself.
"The minute these people come here in addition to all the other things they're adding to the community, they're also putting money back into the local government budget," said Joseph.
The "Best and Brightest" program grants young professionals in the STEM industry $15,000 to relocate to Decatur, adding to the workforce while boosting the economy.
"A program like this not only puts money back into the community, but over time helps you grow your local revenue," said Joseph.
However, not all taxpayers want to wait on that investment to pay off.
"We got to make Decatur desirable for who is here already... We are taxpayers, and we would like to see our tax dollars going towards contributing to making this a city that has quality of life," said Hoffmeier-Wilson.
She said the money could be better spent on infrastructure like sidewalk repairs, which improve the quality of life for everyone. She said improvements to the city itself will encourage more people to move to Decatur, while retaining current young professionals as well.
In response to her concerns, Joseph said the "Best and Brightest" program will help the city in the long run.
"We want our streets paved, we want a safe community, we want a clean community. That requires revenue. Well, when people come to this community and call it home, from day one they're driving revenue right back into the community," said Joseph.
The "Best and Brightest" program started seven years ago, initially funded with private investments. When the E-Center saw how profitable the program was for the community, they reached out for state and local funds to boost the program even more. The E-Center plans to use the new funds to expand the program and recruit teachers and nurses to the area as well.