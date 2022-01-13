City of Athens looking ahead to developments, renovations in 2022

The city of Athens said there's a lot to look forward to in 2022, from new developments to renovations.
Coming in 2022, a comprehensive pay plan will go into effect for nearly 400 city employees. That starts on the first of February.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said retaining employees was a high priority going into the new year.
"We looked at about 31 city and towns around the state of Alabama that were pretty much our size and looked at the surrounding cities," said Marks. "Some of our employees were being underpaid as we looked at the study and tried to make adjustments."
The pay increase is about 3% or higher for some positions.
One concern going forward is managing city growth and infrastructure needs. Marks said that's something the city is planning for now.
The State of the City address is set for Jan. 25.