City of Athens grieving Frank Travis, decision on council replacement on hold for now

The city of Athens is grieving the loss of council member Frank Travis.
"Frank's heart and his fate is as strong as anybody I ever witnessed in my life," said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks.
Travis was battling cancer at the time of his death, but that didn't stop him from serving his community.
"He always stayed upbeat and strong," said Marks.
Travis served as a city council member since 2016. During his time serving District 3, Marks said Travis prioritized inclusivity and wanted to create a community that cared for all its people.
The Athens City Council will have to make decision on whether to appoint someone to Travis' sear for the remainder of his term or hold a special election.
Marks said he believes the decision will be made relatively soon because it's important the vacated spot be filled.
"We're going to go through the grieving process first with his family and his loved ones," said Marks.
Travis' funeral will be held next week at Lindsay Lane Baptist Church.