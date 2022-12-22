 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Life threatening wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below
zero during the nighttime and early morning hours, and zero to
10 below zero during the late morning hours.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds Thursday night into Friday
morning could also lead to sporatic power outages. Make sure
your home is properly winterized in case of a power outage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For more information from the National Weather Service visit
https://weather.gov/hun

&&

City of Athens annex's more land, near Bu-cees

  • 0
Athens City Hall

Athens City Hall

The city of Athens annex 183 acres of land nearly across from Buc-ees.

A long-time Athens family chose to annex their land within the city during a special called city council meeting on Thursday.

Right now, the newly annex property is farmland on the South-West side of I-65.

Mayor of Athens, Ronnie Marks, said the partnership with the Braly family will allow for more growth within the city of Athens.

"It gives us an opportunity to grow our tax base, just like our surrounding sister cities choose to do," said Marks. "We're looking at a new fire station in that area, a police bay and to provide the services for the future of all citizens in that area."

If the Braly family decides to develop on their farmland, the city will have some control in what goes there.

The Braly family previously owned the land Buc-ee now sits on.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com