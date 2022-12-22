City of Athens annex's more land, near Bu-cees

The city of Athens annex 183 acres of land nearly across from Buc-ees.
A long-time Athens family chose to annex their land within the city during a special called city council meeting on Thursday.
Right now, the newly annex property is farmland on the South-West side of I-65.
Mayor of Athens, Ronnie Marks, said the partnership with the Braly family will allow for more growth within the city of Athens.
"It gives us an opportunity to grow our tax base, just like our surrounding sister cities choose to do," said Marks. "We're looking at a new fire station in that area, a police bay and to provide the services for the future of all citizens in that area."
If the Braly family decides to develop on their farmland, the city will have some control in what goes there.
The Braly family previously owned the land Buc-ee now sits on.