City of Athens annexes 183 acres near new Buc-ee's

The city of Athens expanded its city limits by annexing 183 acres of land near Buc-ee's.
A longtime Athens family chose to bring their land within the city limits during a special-called city council meeting Thursday.
Right now, the newly annexed property is farmland on the western side of Interstate 65, just south of the Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road exit and nearly across the interstate from Buc-ee's Athens.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said the partnership with the Braly family, which owns the land, will allow for more growth within the city of Athens.
"It gives us an opportunity to grow our tax base, just like our surrounding sister cities choose to do," said Marks. "We're looking at a new fire station in that area, a police bay and to provide the services for the future of all citizens in that area."
If the Braly family decides to develop on their farmland, the city will have some control in what goes there.
The Braly family previously owned the land Buc-ee's now sits on.