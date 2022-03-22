City Limits Cafe to reopen in new location near Killen

A Lauderdale County restaurant that caught fire last year will be reopening soon in a new location.
City Limits Cafe will be located along U.S. 72 in Center Star, near Killen.
Right now, the building, which was once a doctor's office, is being completely renovated for the restaurant.
"When we put the sign on the door that we are going to stay here, people were really excited about that," City Limits Cafe owner Robert Wilson said.
The restaurant was about half a mile away from the new location, which is set to open in May. Wilson said the old location caught fire in July 2021.
The fire started next door and spread to the restaurant, which was considered a total loss.
Wilson said he knew then that City Limits Cafe wouldn't be gone forever.
"When you have a community that's supportive of a small business, you want the opportunity to stay and continue your business there," Wilson said.
It was a minor setback for a major comeback of a restaurant so many people have grown to love.
The new location will seat about as many as the prior.
"I love people," Wilson said. "I love the opportunity to have people come in and the fellowship and meeting new people and providing a good, hot, home-cooked meal to the community."
Wilson said the menu will be the same with some new additional items, including possibly adding a self-serve salad bar. He said five staff members are returning, and he'll be hiring a few more.
The new hours will also be similar. City Limits Cafe will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
Wilson said they're hoping to officially open May 2 with a soft grand opening the weekend before.