City Limits Cafe to reopen in new location in the Shoals

A local restaurant that caught fire in the Shoals will be reopening soon and in a new location in Center Star.
City Limits Cafe will be located along US Highway 72 in Center Star, near Killen.
Right now the building, that was once a doctors office, is being completely renovated for the restaurant.
"When we put the sign on the door that we are going to stay here people were really excited about that," City Limits Cafe Owner Robert Wilson said.
The restaurant was about half a mile away from the new location, which is set to open in May.
Wilson says it caught on fire in July 2021.
The fire started next door and spread to the restaurant which was considered a total loss.
Wilson says he knew then City Limits Cafe wouldn't be gone forever.
"When you have a community that's supportive of a small business, you want the opportunity to stay and continue your business there," Wilson said.
A minor setback for a major comeback of a restaurant so many people have grown to love.
The new location will seat about as many as the prior.
"I love people," Wilson said. "I love the opportunity to have people come in and the fellowship and meeting new people and providing a good, hot home-cooked meal to the community."
Wilson says the menu will be the same with some new additional items, including possibly adding a self-serve salad bar.
Wilson says five staff members are returning and he'll be hiring a few more.
The new hours will also be similar.
City Limits Cafe will be open Tuesday-Friday from 11-7, and Sunday from 11-3.
Wilson says they're hoping to officially open on May 2 with a soft grand opening the weekend before.