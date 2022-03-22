 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 7 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions southern middle
Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwestern and north central Alabama,
including the following counties, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Ground conditions are saturated from recent heavy rainfall. A
strong storm system will impact the area Tuesday afternoon
and Tuesday night, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall.
Forecast rainfall totals of 2 to 3.5 inches are possible in
the watch area, and any localized heavy rainfall could lead
to flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

City Limits Cafe to reopen in new location in the Shoals

  • Updated
  • 0
City Limits Cafe

City Limits Cafe will be located along US Highway 72 in Center Star, near Killen.

A local restaurant that caught fire in the Shoals will be reopening soon and in a new location in Center Star.

City Limits Cafe will be located along US Highway 72 in Center Star, near Killen.

Right now the building, that was once a doctors office, is being completely renovated for the restaurant.

"When we put the sign on the door that we are going to stay here people were really excited about that," City Limits Cafe Owner Robert Wilson said.

The restaurant was about half a mile away from the new location, which is set to open in May.

Wilson says it caught on fire in July 2021.

The fire started next door and spread to the restaurant which was considered a total loss.

Wilson says he knew then City Limits Cafe wouldn't be gone forever.

"When you have a community that's supportive of a small business, you want the opportunity to stay and continue your business there," Wilson said.

A minor setback for a major comeback of a restaurant so many people have grown to love.

The new location will seat about as many as the prior.

"I love people," Wilson said. "I love the opportunity to have people come in and the fellowship and meeting new people and providing a good, hot home-cooked meal to the community."

Wilson says the menu will be the same with some new additional items, including possibly adding a self-serve salad bar.

Wilson says five staff members are returning and he'll be hiring a few more.

The new hours will also be similar.

City Limits Cafe will be open Tuesday-Friday from 11-7, and Sunday from 11-3.

Wilson says they're hoping to officially open on May 2 with a soft grand opening the weekend before.

