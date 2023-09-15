City Council approves Huntsville Utilities water rate increase

Thursday night city leaders unanimously approved Huntsville Utilities proposed water rate increase. City Council members approved an amended water rate increase.
The current rate is $1.33 per the first 3,000 gallons of water, now the increased rate will be $1.70.
Amending how Alabama’s ‘Hands Free Law’ applies to Huntsville prompted a lengthy discussion. Councilman David Little presented his proposal to make roads safer by calling for texting while driving to be a primary offense.
Right now police in Huntsville cannot solely pull drivers over for texting while driving. The lengthy discussion on this matter prompted city leaders to postpone a vote. Huntsville City leaders will now vote on this amendment to the ‘Hands Free Law’ September 28th.
Mayor Tommy Battle introduced the City’s proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget. Council members will review the budget on September, 21st during their work session.