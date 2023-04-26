City combating opioid epidemic

Huntsville's efforts to tackle the opioid epidemic will be boosted by nearly $2 million. It's part of the city’s piece of a class action lawsuit settlement with drug makers.
“We as a community are trying to step forward to have a little bit better community," said Mayor Tommy Battle.
The money Huntsville will receive comes because of the high cost of opioid abuse seen in Madison County.
"105 opioid overdose deaths in Madison County since 2021," said Mayor Battle.
The money will be given to three different agencies that work with the city: Huntsville Hospital - First Stop and Wellstone.
At Thursday's city council meeting they’ll all provide a proposal on how they plan on using that money.
According to Mayor Battle, Huntsville Hospital’s focus will be on treatment, First Stop will tackle homelessness and Wellstone’s role will be mental illness.
"Tomorrow night as we move forward with this we hope to end up with a better treatment centers better treatment processes and a better way to do treatment," he said.
Mayor Battle says the epidemic is tragic. Which is why they’re doing all they can to save lives.
"We have to find a way to treat and have to find a way to to provide some some kind of way out and this is what we’re doing to provide that way out," he said.
Mayor Battle says the money will also be used to make sure Narcan is more readily available in places like police cars and firetrucks.