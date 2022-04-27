Church to build new gym in honor of 2018 deadly wreck victims

A deadly wreck that left three Wilson High School students dead is still having an impact four years later.
"Even though it's a tragedy, there's still some good coming from it," Mike Montgomery said.
He recently heard a story of a father taking his 16-year-old son, who just got his driver's license, to the memorial site, where his grandson Tyler Nelson and two others died in 2018.
"He said, 'This is what happens if you make the wrong choices.' So, it's not just impacting back then four years ago. It's still having the impact on people's lives today, and that's what makes me proud to know that they are still influencing some folks," Montgomery said.
Tyler's family now wants to continue his impact. Not just by the memorial, but by making his dream a reality at Liberty Baptist Church.
"We're fixing to build a gym, and it's going to be for the glory of God, but it would have never happened if it weren't for these boys," Pastor Tom Sibley said.
He remembers when Tyler came up to them asking for a new gym.
"He wanted to do this, and our youth pastor at the time said, 'I can't ask the deacons with just 3 and 4 youths,'" Sibley recalled.
So, Tyler went on a mission to get more kids in the church.
"We were averaging 40 youths a Sunday, Sunday morning, Wednesday night," Montgomery said.
That included Coby Hines and Branden Turner who also died in the wreck in 2018.
"It's been hard on our church," Pastor Sibley said.
So, they're glad to be able to raise money to make Tyler and the boys dream a reality and build the gym to keep their memory alive.
"We're going to build it with God's help and with everyone else that's willing to donate," Montgomery said.
The church's pastor says they'll have a groundbreaking soon.
They set up a GoFundMe to help cover some of the rising construction costs. There is also a Liberty Gym Fund set up at Bank Independent on Cox Creek.
Right now, the church is also looking for their stolen trailer that carries a lot of sentimental value. It has the signatures of the victim's friends and families inside. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the suspect. You can read more about that here.