Chronic Wasting Disease found in Lauderdale Co.

In the middle of hunting season, the fatal disease known as "Chronic Wasting Disease" has now been detected in deer in North Alabama.
Alabama does have its first case of CWD.
It was first detected in Tennessee and Mississippi back in 2018, and has been slowly making its way to Alabama.
"It’s a tough reality to deal with, that’s for sure," said Titus Weaver, manager at Weaver Meat Processing.
According to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, it’s a fatal disease that commonly results in altered behavior due to microscopic changes made to the brain of affected animals.
“It affects the brain of the deer, to the point where the deer can’t function, and then the deer actually dies from the disease,” said Weaver.
While speaking with Titus Weaver, he says he always knew of CWD, he just never imagined it would hit so close to home.
"But now that it actually hit Alabama, the harsh reality is setting in. I didn’t figure it would happen, but it has happened now," he said.
Even though Weaver Meat Processing isn’t in Lauderdale co., there’s still some concern if this disease rapidly spreads.
"If this chronic wasting disease goes rampant, that means there’s lot of deer dying all over the place, which means there’s less deer for hunters to harvest," said Weaver.
Speaking of hunters, for those that hunt in Lauderdale and Colbert co., which is now considered a CWD management zone, otherwise known as CMZ, Chuck Sykes, the director of State Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries division has an urgent message as we near the conclusion of deer season.
"Now hunters, we need you to go out, hunt these last 30 days of the season. Supply us with as many CWD samples as you can, for we can more effectively determine the distribution and prevalence of the disease within this management zone," said Sykes.
As for Weaver, he says they will thoroughly examine every deer that comes into their facility, but business will continue as normal.
As the processor, we’re still going to process the deer that come in to us. We’re not going to shut our business down because of the CWD," said Weaver.
Weaver says after awhile, it’s obvious when a deer has CWD as the deer will be wasting away but Weaver was very clear in stating that they’ll do everything to make sure no deer with CWD will enter their food supply.
Hunters that catch deer in Lauderdale co. or Colbert co. are required to submit the deer heads for CWD testing in Lauderdale co. at either drop-off freezer locations, or at the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources mobile sampling stations.