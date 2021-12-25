Christmas meal for homeless possible thanks to Decatur community donations

Christmas is the time of giving, and the Decatur community was able to give to the homeless population this Christmas.
"It's a nice place to come when you don't really have a place to go to," Carl Hill said.
He and Suzette Jones have been homeless for almost a year after their house was condemned, but they're still feeling the Christmas spirit thanks to Hands Across Decatur.
"To have someone look them in the eye and tell them 'Merry Christmas' or 'How are you?' you don't realize how far that goes," Founder Sue Terrell said.
She says it would not be possible if it weren't for the community.
"It's by the grace of God that we have this to help others, and be the hands and feet of Christ," Terrell said.
They brought in food, clothes and other supplies to give to those in need while others gave their time.
"It's fun! We get to help people that don't really have that much stuff," 12-year-old Javon Cunningham said.
"It's humbling to see everybody to be able to enjoy a meal," Brad Johnson added.
Terrell says everyone's efforts is sure to make a lasting impact.
"When they see someone cares about them, they want to take better care of themselves," Terrell explained.
Those without much say they're grateful for everyone helping out and sharing the holidays with them.
"I appreciate her for letting us come in, sit down, and talk and enjoy ourselves," Jones said.
Hands Across Decatur says it's hoping to expand its mission to further help the homeless community. They plan to start offering GED classes next year and are looking at installing a shower, washer and dryer for them to use as well.
To find out how you can donate or volunteer, click here.