 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A Light Mix of Wintry Precipitation Possible for the Tennessee
Valley This Afternoon...

A light mix of wintry precipitation is possible this afternoon as a
quick moving low pressure system crosses the area. Light snow or
flurries will move into northwest portions of Alabama early this
afternoon and spread eastward across the region, eventually tapering
off by early this evening. This will likely occur with temperatures
warming to just above the freezing mark. Precipitation will be
intermittent and any accumulations today are expected to range from
just a trace up to a potential of about one half inch in a few
locations. Elevated terrain areas will have the best chances of
experiencing any accumulations. Although widespread accumulations or
travel problems are not anticipated, use caution when traveling on
elevated roadways, bridges, and overpasses since a dusting of snow on
untreated surface may result in slick spots.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Christmas crash damages house in Madison

  • Updated
  • 0
Dustin Lane Christmas night crash into house

No serious injuries after SUV smashed into house while family inside ate Christmas dinner

An SUV crashed into a house in Madison on Christmas night, causing significant damage but no serious injuries.

The SUV went off Dustin Lane, through a brick wall and completely into the house.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. checked the driver, but no one had to be transported to the hospital.

The homeowner said they were eating Christmas dinner when a loud boom from the crash startled them. 

"It's materialistic, so long as we are OK. We got insurance, and it will cover it," said homeowner Warnie Stokes.  "But other than that, I'm fine. We're fine."

A tow truck had to be called out to pull the SUV from the damaged house.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you