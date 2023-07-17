 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect Tuesday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Tuesday,
July 18.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Chloe Ruble shines for north girls at AHSAA All-Star Competition

  • 0
AHSAA Golf

The North All-Star Girls’ and Boys’ golf teams extended their domination in the AHSAA All-Star Week competition Monday by sweeping the golf matches played at Arrowhead Golf Club in Montgomery.

The North boys won 55-35 and the North girls posted a tough 48.4 – 41.5 win.

The match-play golf competition kicked this week’s all-star action which pits rising seniors from the North and South in a total of 13 contests. The North-South baseball all-star competition was also set for Monday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

North-South All-Star clashes in boys’ and girls’ cross country, tennis and basketball will be Tuesday, boys’ and girls’ soccer and softball will be Wednesday, and the volleyball competition will conclude the all-star events Thursday.

The teams comprised of 2023 rising seniors were chosen by the Golf Coaches Committee comprised of representatives selected by and representing each of the eight districts. The players were selected from nominations received from AHSAA member school coaches.

The AHSAA Summer Conference, annually attended by more than 4,000 coaches and administrators, gets underway Tuesday, and will conclude on Friday. Lindsay Lane Academy’s Chloe Ruble took top point honors with a 12.5 – 5.5 over the duo of Foley’s Callie Henderson and Daphne’s Samiya Bodalia to spark the North girls’ win. Her seven-point victory proved to be the difference as the South and North split the final four matches. Baker’s Katelyn Foster and Mobile Christian’s Kristen Rachel won the No. 2 match 11-7 over Spain Park’s Emma Fortier and Hewitt-Trussville’s Aubrey Payne to

claim top scoring honors for the South. White Plains’ Isabel Rogers and Southside’s Mallory Brooks won the third match for the North 11-7 over Stanhope Elmore’s Kara Busbin and Andalusia’s Caroline Reeves.

Addison Spears of Fairhope and Avery Seitz of St. Paul’s Episcopal won a close 9.5 – 8.5 victory over the North’s Ellie Cothran of Cherokee County and Abi Cerwick of Helena, and the North team of Lauren Sheehy of Bob Jones and Clara Tran of Sparkman won the final match by the same score, 9.5 – 8.5 over Bayside Academy’s Causey Thompson and Fairhope’s Teal Gardner.

North coach was Cory Wright of Bob Jones and South coach was Andalusia’s Matt Mellown.

North Boys 55, South Boys 35

Athens Bible’s Luke Davis and Eli Edge of Westbrook Christian won the No. 1 match 11.5 – 6.5 over UMS-Wright’s John Stubbs, Hoover’s Caleb Thompson and Jake Monk beat Ken Brown of UMS-Wright 10.5 – 7.5 in the second match; Jonathan Peters of Homewood and Elliot Overton of Winfield won the fourth math 15-3 over William Hall of Montgomery Academy and Thomas Stewart of Trinity Presbyterian.

Vestavia Hills’ Pierce Becker and Hewitt-Trussville’s Gavin Isbell won a close 10-8 decision over Enterprise’s Luke Thornton and Samson’s Coy Ingram in the fifth match. Pike Liberal Arts’ duo of Braden Prestwood and Jackson Cleveland posted the South’s only win in the third match 10-8 over Spain Park’s Wes Sauceda and Luke Ballintine to earn top scoring honors for the South. Peters and Overton won top scoring honors for the North.

Coaching the North team were Chris Randall of White Plains and Tyler Malone of Haleyville. South coaches were Rex Bynum of Enterprise and Gene Allen of Pike Liberal Arts.

The North boys now hold a 4-0 lead in its series with the South which was first played in 2019. The North leads South girls 3-1 in the all-star series which was first held in 2019.

