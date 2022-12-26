Chisholm Heights Water Authority asks residents to conserve water over next few days

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow accumulations around one half inch, with a few
locally higher amounts.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially bridges
and overpasses. The hazardous conditions could impact the
evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For more information from the National Weather Service visit
https://weather.gov/hun

&&

Weather Alert

...A Light Mix of Wintry Precipitation Possible for the Tennessee
Valley This Afternoon...

A light mix of wintry precipitation is possible this afternoon as a
quick moving low pressure system crosses the area. Light snow or
flurries will move into northwest portions of Alabama early this
afternoon and spread eastward across the region, eventually tapering
off by early this evening. This will likely occur with temperatures
warming to just above the freezing mark. Precipitation will be
intermittent and any accumulations today are expected to range from
just a trace up to a potential of about one half inch in a few
locations. Elevated terrain areas will have the best chances of
experiencing any accumulations. Although widespread accumulations or
travel problems are not anticipated, use caution when traveling on
elevated roadways, bridges, and overpasses since a dusting of snow on
untreated surface may result in slick spots.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Issued at 444 PM CST

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* The very light snow will continue to produce minor accumulations
and intermittent visibility reductions between now and 645 PM CST.

Chisholm Heights Water Authority asks residents to conserve water over next few days

  • 0
Frozen pipes

Leaving a faucet dripping can help prevent pipes from freezing or bursting.

 MGN

Chisholm Heights Water Authority said many of its customers remembered to leave water dripping over the weekend so their pipes wouldn't freeze.

Unfortunately, the number of people heeding that advice combined with the weekend's cold overnight temperatures meant the authority's tank got extremely low.

This left many customer with low water pressure or no water at all. Lauderdale County EMA officials said CHWA is also experiencing leaks in its system and within customer's piping.

For these reasons, the water authority is asking customers to conserve water over the next few days until all repairs are made and its tank is filled. 

"We ask for your patience as we cannot hurry this process," CHWA said in an alert shared Sunday. "Be assured that we are doing everything in our power to keep everyone supplied."

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

