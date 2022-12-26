Chisholm Heights Water Authority asks residents to conserve water over next few days

Chisholm Heights Water Authority said many of its customers remembered to leave water dripping over the weekend so their pipes wouldn't freeze.
Unfortunately, the number of people heeding that advice combined with the weekend's cold overnight temperatures meant the authority's tank got extremely low.
This left many customer with low water pressure or no water at all. Lauderdale County EMA officials said CHWA is also experiencing leaks in its system and within customer's piping.
For these reasons, the water authority is asking customers to conserve water over the next few days until all repairs are made and its tank is filled.
"We ask for your patience as we cannot hurry this process," CHWA said in an alert shared Sunday. "Be assured that we are doing everything in our power to keep everyone supplied."