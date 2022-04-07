Chilly with isolated showers to end the week

Temperatures are in the low to mid 60s and tonight we'll be dipping into the lower 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. A stray sprinkle isn't impossible tonight, but there are slightly higher rain chances Friday as a reinforcing cold front swings through.
The front Friday keeps us under a mostly cloudy sky with isolated shower chances. Temperatures only climb to the low to mid 50s Friday afternoon and it will be a struggle to make it there. It will feel even cooler thanks to a west wind gusting to 30 MPH. The bigger chill settles in overnight as lows dip into the low to mid 30s by Saturday morning. While it won't be quite as cold Saturday afternoon with some sunshine, Saturday night will be cold enough for frost again.
Temperatures finally start to rebound Sunday. By Monday, showers renter the forecast and we'll end up with warmer temperatures but a more active pattern next week. At this point, it's looking like we'll have our best chance for rain around midweek through Thursday.