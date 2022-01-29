Chilly, unseasonable temperatures stick around for the afternoon

Weather Alert

...Slick travel possible this morning in northeast Alabama and southern middle Tennessee... ...Very cold wind chills early this morning... Slick travel is expected this morning in a few areas of northeast Alabama and southern middle Tennessee after light snowfall Friday evening. In addition to the snowfall, black ice has developed in a few spots due to refreezing of any melted snow on area roadways. Road conditions may improve slowly with sunshine and north winds later this morning. North winds of 5 to 15 mph with gusts around 20 mph will lead to wind chills in the single digits to lower teens early this morning. Diminishing wind and slowly warming temperatures will allow wind chills to improve into the upper teens to lower 20s by late morning.