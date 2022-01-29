Chilly, unseasonable temperatures stick around for the afternoon

An overall cold way to start the weekend. Our biggest area of concern this morning is the possibility for slick roads and black ice especially in northeast Alabama and southern Tennessee. Conditions are expected to improve by late morning, but prepare to bundle up all day as highs today only reach the mid to upper 30's - well below average for this time of year!
Temperatures back in the 20's tonight as we'll see mostly clear skies, light winds and dew points in the single digits. While it will be another cold start to the day Sunday, wind chill values won't be as bad as this morning. Despite the cold start, we're expecting a beautiful Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 50's!
The seasonable weather will continue to kick off the next work week, but this chilly winter weather is far from over. While we'll still be near 60 for our high Wednesday, expecting widespread rain throughout the day. Rain chances stick around for your Thursday as a cold front sweeps through the area by the end of the work week, bringing our highs back into the lower 40's.