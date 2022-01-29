 Skip to main content
...Slick travel possible this morning in northeast Alabama and
southern middle Tennessee...
...Very cold wind chills early this morning...

Slick travel is expected this morning in a few areas of northeast
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee after light snowfall Friday
evening. In addition to the snowfall, black ice has developed in a
few spots due to refreezing of any melted snow on area roadways.
Road conditions may improve slowly with sunshine and north winds
later this morning.

North winds of 5 to 15 mph with gusts around 20 mph will lead to wind
chills in the single digits to lower teens early this morning.
Diminishing wind and slowly warming temperatures will allow wind
chills to improve into the upper teens to lower 20s by late morning.

Chilly, unseasonable temperatures stick around for the afternoon

Ashley's Saturday Morning Forecast 1.29
Day Planner 1.29
An overall cold way to start the weekend. Our biggest area of concern this morning is the possibility for slick roads and black ice especially in northeast Alabama and southern Tennessee. Conditions are expected to improve by late morning, but prepare to bundle up all day as highs today only reach the mid to upper 30's - well below average for this time of year!
 
Temperatures back in the 20's tonight as we'll see mostly clear skies, light winds and dew points in the single digits. While it will be another cold start to the day Sunday, wind chill values won't be as bad as this morning. Despite the cold start, we're expecting a beautiful Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 50's! 
 
The seasonable weather will continue to kick off the next work week, but this chilly winter weather is far from over. While we'll still be near 60 for our high Wednesday, expecting widespread rain throughout the day. Rain chances stick around for your Thursday as a cold front sweeps through the area by the end of the work week, bringing our highs back into the lower 40's.

